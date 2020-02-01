End Single-Use Plastics in California

Every day, single-use plastic packaging products generate tons of waste in California. This comes with a tremendous cost to individuals, communities, wildlife, and ecosystems throughout the state—especially the tens of thousands of individual marine animals have been observed suffering from entanglement or ingestion of plastics. Plastics are impacting everything from zooplankton and fish to sea turtles, marine mammals and seabirds.

Proposed landmark legislation, SB 54/AB 1080, would establish a California-wide comprehensive framework to address the pollution generated by single-use packaging and products 75% by 2030.

Will you email your State Representatives and tell them to VOTE YES on SB 54/AB 1080?

Fill out your information below so we can find your Elected Officials.

Outside of California? Click here to take action.