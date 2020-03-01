Protect Loggerhead Turtles from Hawai'i Longlines

Right now, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) is considering revising measures that would remove interaction limits between the Hawai’i shallow-set pelagic longline fishery and endangered North Pacific loggerhead sea turtles.

This means that the Hawai’i longline fleet would be allowed to interact with – hook, capture, entangle, and kill – an unlimited number of endangered loggerhead turtles with zero constraints.

Sea turtles and marine mammals become hooked on longlines while trying to take bait, or become entangled while swimming through the walls of nearly invisible lines and hooks — encounters that can drown the turtles or leave them fatally injured.

The population of loggerhead sea turtles has declined 90 percent over the past 60 years. If anything, NMFS should be decreasing interaction limits, so this deadly fishing practice is shut down after interacting with any single endangered or threatened sea turtle.

Add your name to our letter, asking NMFS to oppose the change of sea turtle interaction limits in the Hawai’i longline fishery to protect loggerhead sea turtles.