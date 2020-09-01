Save Sea Turtles, Sharks, and Whales by Creating the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway

The Cocos-Galapagos Swimway is an underwater highway for sea turtles, sharks, and whales that connects Costa Rica's Cocos Island National Park with Ecuador's Galapagos Marine Reserve.

Endangered and threatened marine species including whale sharks, green sea turtles, leatherback sea turtles, silky sharks, and scalloped hammerhead sharks use this swimway to migrate between the marine reserves.

When these species leave the protected areas around Cocos and Galapagos, however, they enter the open ocean where they are at grave risk to industrial fishing.

Sign this petition to urge the governments of Costa Rica and Ecuador to:

Create one of the world’s first bilateral marine protected areas to save highly endangered migratory species from industrial fishing;

Show global leadership in marine conservation; and

Leave future generations a better world.

Click here to sign the petition in Spanish. Haga clic aquí para firmar la petición en español.

Carlos Alvarado, President of Costa Rica, and Lenín Moreno, President of Ecuador:

We, the citizens of the world, urge you to quickly move forward in creating the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway, the world’s first bilateral no-take marine protected area that will safeguard the migratory pathways of critically endangered leatherback sea turtles, scalloped hammerhead sharks, endangered green turtles, and other endangered marine species.

Data providing the scientific justification — completed by an international organization of marine scientists working in the region known as MigraMar — has documented the importance of this region to these species.

By creating the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway, the nations of Ecuador and Costa Rica will protect the marine biodiversity of the Galapagos and Cocos Island World Heritage sites, which are threatened when these highly migratory species move beyond the no-take zones of the reserves and fall victim to fishing pressures.

Furthermore, the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway will create a new paradigm for marine species protection and will highlight the proactive efforts of your new great nations.

Today you have the unique opportunity to create a new paradigm in marine conservation, by protecting the migratory route used by endangered sharks, sea turtles, marine mammals and other marine species; but above all, today you have the unique opportunity to do justice for the future generations and leave them a better world.

For these reasons, we implore the governments of Ecuador and Costa Rica to sail forward quickly and decisively to reinforce the deserved cutting-edge environmental reputations built through the creation of amazing terrestrial National Parks and extend similar protections to the sea.