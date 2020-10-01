Tell National Park Service to NOT KILL Tule Elk

The National Park Service recently released a long-awaited environmental review of its plan to “manage” the population of native, free-roaming tule elk of Point Reyes National Seashore.

The plan will allow the killing of some of the herd within the park if they compete with ranching operations—by merely eating grass—in order to preserve more grass for livestock.

Please send a message to California Governor Gavin Newsom and California Coastal Commission Director John Ainsworth, urging them to stop the National Park Service from signing and authorizing this elk-killing plan.