Stop the GulfLink Oil Export Terminal

A proposed oil export terminal, known as GulfLink, is a 2-million-barrels-per-day offshore oil terminal that has the potential to pollute and severely damage the Brazos River Watershed and ecosystems in the Gulf of Mexico.

Speak out about GulfLink by submitting a public comment, to delay the project in hopes that we can stop this attack on the Gulf.

