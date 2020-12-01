Call on the California Coastal Commission to Save Tule Elk
The California Coastal Commission can save tule elk, a protected species only found in California, from being killed by a plan recently approved by the National Park Service.
Please urge the Commission to save tule elk by finding that the plan is not consistent with the California Coastal Management Program before their meeting on January 14, 2021.
Enter your information below to submit a written comment.
Sign me up to receive email updates and action alerts for: