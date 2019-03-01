Support the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act

More than 8 million tons of plastic are dumped into our oceans every year, drowning wildlife and wrecking ecosystems. The cost to human health has also been enormous, especially in low-income communities and communities of color where the majority of plastic-making facilities and plastic-burning incinerators are located.

The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act of 2021 will tackle the exploding crisis of plastic pollution and transform waste and recycling management in the United States.

Please email your members of Congress to let them know you support this important legislation.

