Tell President Biden: Protect 30% of Lands, Waters, and Ocean by 2030
In 2021 the Biden administration pledged to put the United States on the path of 30x30 — protecting 30% of land and sea by 2030. This action is necessary to reverse nature’s decline and fight climate change.
Oceans are hit by myriad threats and face increased pressure from new industries like energy development, overfishing, and deep-sea mining. Increased commercial use means more stress on wildlife and habitats, and fewer havens for wildlife to sufficiently recover and thrive.
The 30x30 targets will preserve the integrity of ecosystems on which we all depend, provide safe havens to help wildlife adapt to climate change, and sustain natural systems that store carbon, such as forests, mangroves, seagrasses, wetlands, and grasslands.
If you agree that it’s important to protect 30% of our land and ocean by 2030, please let us know by signing our petition to President Biden, asking him to act quickly to support this initiative.
Please Act Quickly to Protect 30% of Our Land, Waters and Ocean by 2030
Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States:
Thank you for your Executive Order to protect 30 percent of U.S. land and coastal seas by 2030. I’m proud to know the U.S. has joined over 50 countries committing to this goal.
Right now, Turtle Island Restoration Network is rallying people like me who care deeply about protecting our oceans and vulnerable marine animals from persistent threats — plastic pollution, industrial fishing, climate change, and more — around the world.
Actions speak louder than words. We must defend against the climate crisis by preserving ecosystems, providing safe havens to wildlife, and sustaining natural systems. I implore you to ensure that the U.S. takes swift action to meet the standards set out by the 30x30 Initiative.
This can’t wait, Mr. President. Please ensure that the U.S. quickly meets this science-driven global call to help protect the natural world for future generations.
Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) is a global ocean conservation nonprofit based in Olema, California. Learn more about our species-saving campaigns at www.seaturtles.org.