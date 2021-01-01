Tell President Biden: Protect 30% of Lands, Waters, and Ocean by 2030

In 2021 the Biden administration pledged to put the United States on the path of 30x30 — protecting 30% of land and sea by 2030. This action is necessary to reverse nature’s decline and fight climate change.

Oceans are hit by myriad threats and face increased pressure from new industries like energy development, overfishing, and deep-sea mining. Increased commercial use means more stress on wildlife and habitats, and fewer havens for wildlife to sufficiently recover and thrive.

The 30x30 targets will preserve the integrity of ecosystems on which we all depend, provide safe havens to help wildlife adapt to climate change, and sustain natural systems that store carbon, such as forests, mangroves, seagrasses, wetlands, and grasslands.

If you agree that it’s important to protect 30% of our land and ocean by 2030, please let us know by signing our petition to President Biden, asking him to act quickly to support this initiative.