Protect Marine Mammals in the Gulf of Mexico from Seismic Testing

In its final days in office, the Trump administration pushed through a regulation that could have grave consequences for marine mammals and our climate.

Fossil fuel companies are now approved to search for oil and gas in the Gulf of Mexico through a process known as seismic testing, where they pollute the ocean with high-volume airguns blasting underwater every 10 seconds for days, weeks, and even months on end.

The noise the airguns generate is deafening to whales and dolphins, impairing their ability to find food, communicate with each other, navigate, and breed. The Trump administration's dangerous seismic testing regulation threatens countless marine mammals.

Join others in calling on Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to stop seismic testing for new leases in the Gulf of Mexico.