Stop the Deadly Use of Driftnets in U.S. Waters

A bipartisan bill that would phase out harmful large mesh drift gillnets used in federal waters off the coast of California — the only place the nets are still used in the United States — just passed the Senate.

Drift gillnets, which are between a mile and a mile-and-a-half long, are left in the ocean overnight to catch swordfish and thresher sharks. However, at least 60 other marine species — including whales, dolphins, sea lions, sea turtles, fish and sharks — can also become entangled in the large mesh net “walls,” injuring or killing them.

President Biden is expected to sign the bill if it is passed by the House of Representatives. Please urge your representatives to ban the deadly and unnecessary use of driftnets in federal waters!

