Call on Congress to Ban New Offshore Oil Drilling

The environmental disaster that spilled at least 126,000 gallons of crude oil into the ocean off the Southern California coast reinforces the need for a permanent ban on all new offshore oil drilling.

Offshore drilling causes grave impacts through every phase of the process, from exploratory seismic blasting that deafens marine mammals, to onshore refineries that harm vulnerable communities, to the inevitable oil spills. New drilling would also exacerbate the effects of climate change as our nation and world struggle to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Join us in calling on Congress to take action and protect our ocean from the expansion of offshore oil and gas drilling.

Enter your information below to submit a public comment.