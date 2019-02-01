Pledge to Stop Using Single-Use Plastic Straws

Americans use over 390 million straws every day, and the average lifespan for a straw is 30 minutes. Straws take from 200-500 years to decompose and continue to be a threat to wildlife as they photo-degrade into microplastics.

Plastic pollution—like single-use plastic straws—impact critically endangered sea turtles and other marine animals at every stage of their life.

To prevent another sea turtle from becoming victim to plastic, pledge to change your personal lifestyle to fight for these species.

As part of a worldwide movement to eliminate a source of plastic drinking straws, I pledge to quit using single-use plastic straws.

I also recognize many disabled individuals need a bendy plastic straw in order to independently consume fluids.